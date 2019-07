If you’re looking for a new hobby that exercises your body and mind, you may want to give taekwondo a go. Taekwondo is a martial art characterized by its emphasis on head-height kicks, jumping and spinning kicks, and fast kicking techniques. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went to the U.S. Taekwondo Center to try it out.

The 11th annual U.S. Open Taekwondo Hanmadang is Friday and Saturday at the Broadmoor World Arena. Tap here for more information.