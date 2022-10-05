COLORADO SPRINGS- If you’re looking for a one-stop shop for delicious food, treats, and homemade goods- look no further! A new marketplace in Colorado Springs helps you support local.

The Hive Kitchen Market in the Rockrimmon area is a new working commercial kitchen and marketplace.

The community can buy food made in the kitchen from the market and support the small businesses within.

The Hive Kitchen Market owner, Kim Barnes said her goal was to make it easy for the community to find small, local businesses and also buy from them in the same place.

“When I got into the food industry I found there was a need for a space like this. But this is a great way to connect the community with the people who are creating their things,” Barnes said.

Multiple chefs, bakers, and local creatives will sell everything from baked goods to meal-prepped food items and different products for your home and lifestyle.

The Hive Kitchen Market

Some of the vendors in the hive are Campfire Chill, KB Sweet Treats, Le Petit Croissant, and Beyond the Kitchen to name a few.

The Hive Kitchen Market will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 6628A Delmonico Drive Colorado Springs, CO 80919.

To check out the different small businesses and their menus visit The Hive Kitchen Market’s website.