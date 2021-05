LA JUNTA, Colo. -- Two people from Kansas have been arrested in connection with the death of a man in La Junta last week, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

Investigators said 38-year-old Matthew Perez and 32-year-old Nikki Ovilas were arrested near Garden City, Kansas. They are facing charges in connection with the death of Ernesto Apodaca, 48. Apodaca was shot while he was parked in front of his apartment building Friday evening.