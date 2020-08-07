Sink your teeth into “Charc Week” in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — August 9-16, 2020 might be Shark Week on the Discovery Channel, but here in Colorado Springs, you can celebrate CHARC Week as in charcuterie.

Ten charcuterie boards to sample, two cocktail partners, and one launch party. Take a deep dive with Springs Native into some delicious cheese and meat boards throughout Colorado Springs.

Here’s How it Works:

Each participating restaurant is offering a special Charc Week charcuterie board.

Most boards feed 2-4 people. Some boards require pre-order.

Almost all boards are available for dine-in or to-go. Many offer add-on drink specials.



Click here to find out more!