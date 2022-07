Saddle up and hold on tight. The 81st Annual Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo is back in town! Fans come from all over to attend the rodeo every year, which brings some of the best athletes in the sport to the Pikes Peak region and is packed with entertainment for everyone! FOX21’s Krista Witiak went to the Norris-Penrose Event Center to preview the wild rodeo action and family fun ahead of opening night!

The rodeo runs through Saturday. Tap here for more information and tickets.