(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The beloved ‘Hook’ comes alive this weekend at the ENT Center as performers with the Dragonfly Aerial Company take the stage for an aerial-fueled show.

Dragonfly Aerial Company wanted to ensure that everyone in the family could enjoy the show. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for kids.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Showtimes Saturday are at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m.