Halloween may be a few months away, but if you’re looking for a good night of fright and entertainment, the Paranormal Cirque is here to make your nightmares come true. Mom and dad, leave the kids at home for this one. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went to the show outside the Pueblo Mall to show us what to expect when this show comes to Colorado Springs.

Paranormal Cirque is in Pueblo until July 11, and comes to Colorado Springs July 15-18.