AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) -- (Update: July 26, 9 a.m.) The Aurora Police Department says a 2-year-old boy died Monday morning after falling from the second story of the Aurora Mall on Sunday.

"We are asking anyone that may have witnessed this, that have not yet spoken to the police, to please reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers so that we may follow up with them," shared APD.