Out of this World paintings with Danielle Shunk

It’s springtime, and that means it’s time to spruce up the house and brighten up your space. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson went downtown to get the low down on DIY with Danielle Shunk, a master of interior decorating and designing. In the spirit of “May the 4th be with you,” Sarah and Danielle decided to paint Yoda!

At Sincerely Danielle Shunk LLC, folks can expect everything from refurbished furniture, hand-painted dressers by Danielle, local artist features, light fixtures, and even women empowerment and canvas workshops.