Last year, the Old Colorado City Car Show smashed records, with 535 cars and more than 15,000 people. The free event returns this weekend, with classic trucks, low-riders, street rods, antique vehicles, and more. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald has a preview.

Several cars featured in this weekend’s Old Colorado City Car Show visited FOX21 Friday morning for a preview of the show.

The show is Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bancroft Park in Old Colorado City. It’s free for spectators. Day-of registration is $40 per car. Proceeds benefit the Alzheimer’s Association.

