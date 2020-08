Customs and classics make a comeback this weekend at the Old Colorado City car show, but this year, it’s all about cruisin’. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald has a look at what you can expect.

The Old Colorado City car cruise is happening this Sunday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The Old Colorado City car cruise is happening this Sunday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The Old Colorado City car cruise is happening this Sunday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The Old Colorado City car cruise is happening this Sunday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The Old Colorado City car cruise is happening this Sunday. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The Old Colorado City Car Cruise is Sunday starting at 11 a.m. Cars will cruise through Manitou Springs, Old Colorado City, and downtown Colorado Springs. Tap here for details.