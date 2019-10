Chances are, you’ve gotten your taste of pumpkin spice this fall. But have you gotten your pumpkin? Smith Farms can help. This weekend, they’re hosting a fun fall festival that you won’t want to miss.

The Pumpkin Weigh-Off and Fall Festival is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Smith Farms at 8310 Blue Gill Drive in Falcon. It features a pumpkin weigh-off, family activities, a market, and more. Admission is free. Proceeds from the event benefit the Springs Rescue Mission.