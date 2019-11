COLORADO SPRINGS - The dining facility at the Air Force Academy is known as "Mighty Mitchell Hall" because it is three and a half stories tall with the capability of serving more than 4,000 cadets at once in less than 30 minutes.

"Well, we like to think it as mighty because we have a mighty amazing crew that puts these meals together and it's the largest in the Air Force so it's gotta be mighty," Director of Mitchell Hall Eddie Adelman said.