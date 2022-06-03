COLORADO SPRINGS — All week long, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has been on the quest for the best doughnut in Colorado Springs.

CSPD divisions’ Gold Hill, Falcon, Sand Creek, and Stetson Hills all embarked on the journey to find the best doughnuts in the city.















This week, they made several stops leading up to National Donut Day, including Dunkin Donuts, Lily’s Donuts and Noodles, Amy’s Donuts, and Hurts Donuts.

CSPD wrapped up its week-long quest on Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain to try the donuts inside the Summit Visitor Center. FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson joined Sgt. Jason Newton of CSPD, on Friday as they tasted the World-famous Pikes Peak doughnuts.

“It’s just fun to connect with the community… and it’s been a tough time around the country, and we just have to come together as a community, and that’s just one of the things that we do, we just try to find fun ways to connect,” said Sgt. Jason Newton, CSPD.







CSPD said a big thank you to all the donut shops that participated in this week’s venture to find the best doughnut but added they couldn’t name a favorite; instead, CSPD encouraged everyone to visit the wonderful donut shops all around town.

“We visited several donut places, and they were all amazing donuts, the best donuts around. So, please go and visit all the donut places in the Springs; we honestly can’t pick our favorite,” said Sgt. Newton.