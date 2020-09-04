Modified Labor Day Lift Off ready to take flight

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs tradition takes flight this Labor Day Weekend!

The Labor Day Lift Off is back, and a bit modified this year, but the good news is the balloons will still fly.

The 44-year Colorado Springs tradition of a hot air balloon event on Labor Day weekend will continue with the Colorado Springs Labor Day Lift Off on September 5-6.

People are encouraged to look to the sky – from the comfort of their homes – between 7:30-8:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday. No events will occur at Memorial Park.

Click here for more event information.