COLORADO SPRINGS — If you are a Texan and are feelin’ a bit homesick, FOX21 knows just the place for you!

Roger Richards was raised in central Texas and learned to BBQ at a young age. He catered in high school and could be found cooking for parties in college. Nowadays, Richards is taking his fine Texas cookin’ on the road!

“I really enjoy cooking for people which is one reason I opened the food trailer,” Richards said.

The food trailer is named after Richards’ grandfather Leon; there is also a plate named after him that includes one of his favorite foods from a favorite place in central Texas.

Leon’s Texas Barbecue has a crawfish boil coming up with Williams Soul Food. On April 15 and16, the two businesses will be hosting a crawfish boil. You can stop by anytime between noon and 8 p.m. at Mission Trace Shopping Center.

