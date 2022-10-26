COLORADO SPRINGS- If you’re looking for your next fun night out, one Colorado Springs bar and restaurant will help you keep the party going with live music and tasty eats.

Notes music and social bar is Northgate’s newest hang out spot sure to help you keep rockin’ all day long.

Located next door to Boot Barn Hall and Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Notes is covered floor to ceiling with records, guitars and iconic pictures of well-known musicians. Notes is sure to hit a spot of nostalgia for any music-lover.

Their menu features a full bar with music- inspired cocktails, and lunch and dinner menu with burgers, tacos, wings and more. Notes also hosts a Jazz Brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live music performances will be held Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Managers say they hope the venue will serve as a place for up-and-coming local bands and artists to make names for themselves.

To check out upcoming events and their full menu visit Note’s website.