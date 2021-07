DENVER (KDVR) -- As more bodies are recovered from the rubble of a collapsed condo building near Miami, Cassondra Stratton's friends and family in Denver have been preparing for the worst.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified, and their families have been notified, she said. Some 31 people remain listed as missing.