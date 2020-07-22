It’s time to Stuff the Bus with school supplies for southern Colorado kids

There are still a lot of questions when it comes to the upcoming school year, but one local organization wants to make sure kids are ready wherever the classroom may be this fall. It’s time to Stuff the Bus with Christmas Unlimited. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald has a look at ways you can help.

You can make a cash donation of $1, $5, or an unlimited amount at Colorado Springs Safeway stores. Or, drop off donations at your local fire station any day, or at Christmas Unlimited (2204 E. Boulder St., Colorado Springs) on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Suggested School Supplies: