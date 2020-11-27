Help Christmas Unlimited stuff the sleigh for their 2020 toy drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Christmas Unlimited is celebrating 97 years of providing toys to parents and children in need in the Pikes Peak region, and their annual toy drive is happening now.

Collected toys will be distributed to families in need across the Pikes Peak region.

If you’d like to donate toys, here’s what they suggest:

Traditional board games (Monopoly, Chess, Battleship, etc)

Sporting goods (especially balls of all kinds)

Building sets (Legos, Lincoln Logs, Mega Blocks)

Play kitchen items (utensils and play food)

Dolls and action figures

Personal care items for older children (only new)

Electronic items (MP3 players, cameras, games)

Bicycles with 16″ and 20″ wheels, scooters, wagons

Arts & craft items, science, and collection kits

If you’d like to donate cash, you can do so online by clicking here. You can also donate by adding $1, $5, or any other amount to your grocery purchase at local Safeway stores.

Toy donations are being collected at the following locations:

Christmas Unlimited at 2204 East Boulder Street #C (drop off Monday, Wednesday, or Friday 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.)

Barnes and Noble at 795 Citadel Drive

Louie’s Pizza (five Colorado Springs locations)

Local Safeway stores (Nov. 29 – Dec. 12): 2890 N. Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs 80922 6520 S. Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs 80906 1101 E. U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park 80863 7655 McLaughlin Road, Falcon 7055 Austin Bluffs Pkwy, Colorado Springs 80923 2210 N. Wahsatch, Colorado Springs 80907 5060 North Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs 80918 8750 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs 80920 4405 Centennial Blvd., Colorado Springs 80919 3275 West Colorado Ave., Colorado Springs 80904 624 Highway 105, Monument 80132 1121 N. Circle Dr., Colorado Springs 80909 1425 S Murray Blvd., Colorado Springs 80916 1920 South Nevada, Colorado Springs 80905 840 Village Center Blvd., Colorado Springs 80919 6925 Mesa Ridge Pkwy, Fountain



The Colorado Springs Fire Department will not be collecting donations this year.

Christmas Unlimited is also looking for volunteers to help distribute toys. Click here for details and to sign up for a shift.