COLORADO SPRINGS- If you are looking for a new way to explore the outdoors, one horse ranch in Colorado Springs is helping you saddle up for your next adventure.

Academy Riding Stables has been giving tours of our local outdoors for nearly 80 years.

Located near Garden of the Gods and HWY 24, they offer an easy way to enjoy a horseback ride through nature whether you are a skilled rider or a beginner.

With one and two-hour tours, the guided ride takes you through several Garden of the Gods trails. With an experienced lead, you’ll learn about the sights, sounds, and history of the park.

Academy Riding Stables operates all year long with rides in the rain or sunshine. Horses are available for any age too starting at eight years old.

For more details on the stables or to schedule a tour click here.