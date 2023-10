(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Manitou Springs is rich with history and folklore and this October you can learn all about it, while also enjoying a walking tour of the town along with ghost stories, to get you into the Halloween spirit!

Ghost Stories of Old Manitou tickets are now available on the website and booking in advance is encouraged, as tickets often sell out.

Actors will take tour-goers on a journey through the past, recreating moments through history that define Manitou.