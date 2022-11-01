COLORADO SPRINGS- The holidays are right around the corner and if you’re looking for a great gift to give, look no further than the Rocky Mountain Soap Market.

Founded in 2014, the Rocky Mountain Soap Market is located in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs with smells and products to leave you “soaping” for more!

Each product at the market is handcrafted with a wide range of essential and fragrance oils in each. From soaps to bath bombs, lotions, home goods and more, you’ll be sure to find something for everyone on your wishlist.

Rocky Mountain Soap Market is celebrating their 8th Anniversary on Friday, November 4 with a big holiday shopping celebration. The event features live music, visits from Santa and Buddy the Elf, free scones from Blue Sunflour Bakeshop, and shopping discounts on the entire store.

The big celebration starts at 5 p.m. at their downtown location at 212 North Tejon Street in Colorado Springs.

To get more information or to check out their products, visit Rocky Mountain Soap Market’s website.