(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 Morning News took a trip over to Electric Goodies on Thursday, Feb. 2 to get an inside look at the newest vintage store in Colorado Springs.

FOX21’s Julie Wilson and Photojournalist Dimitri Tobar took it upon themselves to model the hottest in fashion through the decades.

On Thursday, Julie spoke with Co-Owners, Colleen Andrae and Kiley Wells, about the store’s opening in November of 2022 and its new location, just west of downtown Colorado Springs at 501 West Colorado Avenue.

For more information on the store, its items, and its owners, you can find Electric Goodies on TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook.

Electric Goodies features everything from vintage clothing, accessories, and shoes from more than 20 Colorado vendors. Before opening its storefront, Electric Goodies primarily sold its items online or through pop-up markets. The store also sells ‘art of all kinds,’ home goods, and more.