The First Tee of Pikes Peak is a local organization that helps teach core values to kids in our community through the game of golf. Members of our news team are teeing it up for a good cause starting Tuesday, and we’d like you to join us. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald, Matt Meister, Ashley Giovanna, Taylor Bishop, and Gus Hunninghake went to First Tee to show you how to get involved.
First Tee hosting Long Drive Challenge
by: Lauren McDonald, Matt Meister, Ashley Giovanna, Taylor Bishop, Shawn ShanlePosted: / Updated: