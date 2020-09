MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. — Firefighters from across Colorado will climb the 2,744 steps of the Manitou Incline in full firefighter gear Friday morning to honor the victims of 9/11.

The climb symbolically finishes the climb of the 343 firefighters who were killed at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

The climb starts at 7 a.m. Watch live coverage on FOX21 Morning News in the player above.