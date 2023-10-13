(COLORADO SPRINGS) — October is Arts Month and The Fine Arts Center at Colorado College is celebrating with a variety of stage shows and a new art gallery.

Here’s what you can expect:

‘Misery’, a play based on the Stephen King novel, opened to audiences on Oct. 12 and runs through Oct. 29.

‘Balloonacy’ runs from Oct. 28 through Nov. 19 and the show is family-friendly.

‘Agents of Care: The Lives of Objects’ is currently open to the public. The gallery features art throughout time and spans the globe.

