Father’s Day grilling with Chef Franco

If words aren’t enough to express how much you appreciate and love the dad in your life this Father’s Day, why not make him something delicious? if anyone has the recipe for success, it’s Chef Franco Pisani, and he joined FOX21’s Lauren McDonald Friday to cook up a good time.

Chef Franco’s Recipes

Grilled Veggie Foil Packs

2tablespoons olive oil

2cloves garlic, very finely chopped

1teaspoon Italian seasoning

salt and pepper

1medium yellow squash, cut in 1-inch pieces

1medium zucchini, cut in 1-inch pieces SAVE $

1medium red bell pepper, cut in 1-inch pieces

1cup cherry tomatoes

1cup diced yellow onions

1/2cup crumbled gorgonzola cheese (2 oz)

1/4cup chopped fresh Italian (flat-leaf) parsley leaves

Heat gas or charcoal grill. Cut 4 (18×12-inch) sheets of heavy-duty foil. Spray with cooking spray.

In large bowl, mix olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and salt and pepper Add squash, zucchini, bell pepper, tomatoes and onions; toss to combine. Divide evenly among sheets of foil.

Bring up 2 sides of foil so edges meet. Seal edges, making tight 1/2-inch fold; fold again, allowing space for heat circulation and expansion. Fold other sides to seal.

Place packs on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 6 minutes. Rotate packs 1/2 turn; cook 5 to 7 minutes longer or until vegetables are tender. Remove packs from grill; cut large X across top of each pack. Carefully fold back foil, and garnish with cheese and parsley.

Italian Steak

10 cloves garlic, roughly chopped

1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

1 teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

1 tablespoon kosher salt

½ cup olive oil

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

salt and pepper

3 (10 ounce) boneless beef rib eye steaks, cut 1 inch thick

Place the garlic, thyme, basil, parsley, rosemary, and salt into a mortar or small bowl, and mash into a coarse paste. Stir in the olive oil, balsamic vinegar, and white pepper until evenly blended. Scrape half of the mixture into a separate small bowl; set aside. Spread the remaining half of the herb mixture evenly over the steaks. Set aside to marinate for 1 hour.

Cook the steaks on the preheated grill for 4 minutes, then turn over, and coat with the reserved herb mixture cook another 4 min pull off the grill and let rest for 5 min

Grilled tomato and portabella caprese brushetta

8 slices fresh mozzarella cheese

thin slices prosciutto ham

olive oil

salt and pepper

Italian bread

2 Large beefsteak tomatoes

4Portabella mushrooms

Fresh basil

rub portabella with mushroom and grill then the tomatoes rub bread with olive oil and grill the bread

then top the bread grilled tomato then prosciutto top with mozzarella and garnish with oil and fresh basil

Calitala chicken sandwich

Same marinate as steak – Marinate the chicken overnight

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

4 hamburger buns

4 slices fresh mozzarella cheese

1 cup cherry tomatoes cut in half

2 avocados diced

1/4 cup fresh chopped basil chopped

1 teaspoon olive oil

Add the diced avocado, diced tomato, chopped basil, olive oil, and a dash of salt and pepper to a medium bowl. Gently stir to combine. Cover until ready to use.

Grill the chicken 5 min then flip grill another 5 min top with fresh mozz close grill open grill ,grill the buns

Place chicken on the bun then top with avocado salad

Grilled Strawberry and Mascarpone Strawberry short cake

1 lb mascarpone cheese

½ lb strawberries (diced)

4 oz. Grand Mariner

½ cup sugar

4 slices pound cake

Powder sugar for garnish

Mint

In a large bowl, strawberries, ½ sugar and half Grand Mariner together place in a foil pack and put on the grill .

Drizzle the other some of the Grand Mariner over the cake to moisten it, then mix marscarpone, Gran mariner and sugar together in a bowl

Take out the strawberries place cake slices on a plate op with mascarpone top with strawberries garnish with sugar and mint