(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Elite Equine Rescue (EER) provides rehabilitation, re-homing, and aftercare to horses that have suffered an injury that places them in jeopardy of being discarded, neglected, or even euthanized.

EER works to meet the rehabilitation needs of their rescues, and determine long-term care needs for each horse. One such thing is the work with Renato, a horse that was brought in with a significant leg injury. EER has been applying LASER therapy to promote healing and reduce pain for the horse.

“It has been miraculous, nothing short of a miracle, his transformation and healing process has been incredible,” said Gina Hluska, President of Elite Equine Rescue.