Looking for a job? This Saturday, El Paso County invites you to stop by the Department of Public Works for a hiring event.

The county is hiring for fleet service, public works, and maintenance jobs. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald is live and local at the public works department to learn more about these jobs.

The hiring event is Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Department of Public Works at 3275 Akers Drive in eastern Colorado Springs. Visit ppwfc.org/hiring-events for more information.