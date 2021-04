COLORADO SPRINGS -- A group of Colorado Springs District 11 parents are upset after the district placed several schools back on remote learning. They say it's taking away from their students' experience and affecting their mental health.

The concerned group gathered Friday outside the D11's Administrative building, to voice their frustrations. A D11 spokesperson said the decision to return to remote learning in some schools was made as a precaution, due to an uptick in COVID-19 cases. According to the El Paso County Health Department, more than 37% of current active outbreaks are happening at K-12 schools.