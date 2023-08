(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Space Foundation Discovery Center and Cool Science, is set to bring “a bit of Hogwarts magic,” at an upcoming event later this month.

Cool Science: The Magic of Harry Potter is happening on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Space Foundation Discovery Center.

The event, which is open to all ages, is included in the price of general admission, and FOX21 Morning Reporter, Julie Baker, got a sneak peek.