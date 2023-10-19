(CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo.) — The mining town that boomed during the gold rush is offering a ghost tour that is sure to scare and educate those who attend about the history and the rumored ghosts of Cripple Creek.

The Undertaker will take tour-goers on a haunted excursion every Saturday in October and tickets are just $10. The Cripple Creek District Musem Facebook page offers more details, including how to get signed up.

The website linked above also details other upcoming events at the museum and in town.