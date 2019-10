AR Workshop is a DIY design studio where you can create custom home decor with your own hands. And don’t worry–there are no Pinterest fails here. You can expect a hands-on experience that lets you customize and create cozy decor for your home. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald gives us a look at the new location in northern Colorado Springs.

AIR Workshop is located at 12245 Voyager Parkway, Suite 162. Learn more at arworkshop.com/coloradosprings .