CPW and Hiking Bob’s tips for Colorado Backcountry Safety Awareness Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced this week is Colorado Backcountry Safety Awareness Week, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Hiking Bob Falcone have some tips for you!

Each day has it’s own theme:

Day 1- Choose Your Destination Wisely

Day 2 – Avoid Activities Beyond Your Skill Level

Day 3 – Trash the Trash

Day 4 – Check Avalanche Forecasts and Danger Ratings

Day 5 – Bring Proper Safety Equipment

Day 6 – Keep Wildlife Wild

Day 7 – Take the ColoraDO Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge

FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went to Cheyenne Mountain State Park with Hiking Bob for tips on what you need to know before you go.