CPW and Hiking Bob’s tips for Colorado Backcountry Safety Awareness Week

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Governor Jared Polis announced this week is Colorado Backcountry Safety Awareness Week, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Hiking Bob Falcone have some tips for you!
Each day has it’s own theme:
- Day 1- Choose Your Destination Wisely
- Day 2 – Avoid Activities Beyond Your Skill Level
- Day 3 – Trash the Trash
- Day 4 – Check Avalanche Forecasts and Danger Ratings
- Day 5 – Bring Proper Safety Equipment
- Day 6 – Keep Wildlife Wild
- Day 7 – Take the ColoraDO Backcountry Winter Safety Pledge
FOX21’s Lauren McDonald went to Cheyenne Mountain State Park with Hiking Bob for tips on what you need to know before you go.