Colorado Springs tattooathon benefits ovarian cancer society

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Are you interested in getting inked? All week long, you can get a new tattoo while also helping support those battling ovarian cancer.

Proceeds from the fourth annual Fallen Heroes Tattooathon will benefit the Sue DiNapoli Ovarian Cancer Society.

An ovarian cancer awareness tattoo at Fallen Heroes. / Shawn Shanle – FOX21 News

The event is happening now through Saturday at Fallen Heroes Tattoo at 524 West Colorado Avenue. Tattoos are $60, with $40 of the proceeds going to the nonprofit. You can get any design you want, but it should be tennis-ball-size or smaller, with limited complexity.

Call 719-635-7431 to book your spot.