Soon the kids will be back in school, and life will get busier. But that doesn’t have to stop you from taking care of yourself. Local mom and personal trainer Tiffany Shireman joins us on FOX21 this morning to share exercises you can do anywhere.

>> Watch live.

Shireman is asking for your votes in the national Ms. Health & Fitness competition.

>> Tap here to vote.

Voting ends at 9 p.m. Mountain Time Wednesday.