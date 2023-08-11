(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Fitness Week begins Aug. 21. During that time, 10 fitness studios are offering a single class for $5, which will allow the community to try a variety of studios to determine what exercise routine best fits their lifestyle.
Colorado Springs Fitness Week concludes on Aug. 27.
