COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A man who is on parole after pleading guilty to sexual assault on a child in 2001 is now facing additional charges of sexual exploitation of a child, according to police.

David Earl Russell, 55, is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a child. Police said on April 23, the Colorado Department of Corrections contacted them about a parolee in possession of child sex abuse material. Police investigated and issued an arrest warrant for Russell.