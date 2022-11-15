(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado-based distillery Lee Spirits is celebrating the holiday season and a big milestone with a brand-new product.

Ashley Nanfria visited Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street in Downtown Colorado Springs, getting a taste of their unique style that will transport you back in time. Brooklyn’s on Boulder is a speakeasy-inspired tasting room that features pre-prohibition cocktails with a modern twist.

You can find a wide variety of unique products from Lee Spirits at Brooklyn’s on Boulder, including the resurrection of the century-old Forbidden Fruit spirit and their limited edition product, Blitzen.

The holiday season isn’t the only thing to celebrate, Lee Spirits is turning 7 years old! You can join the celebration on Friday, Nov. 18 at the Tasting Room in Monument, where you can give Blitzen a taste!

There will also be raffles throughout the night and local food trucks. Doors open at 3:00 pm.