Do you love wine? There's a new neighborhood wine bar in northern Colorado Springs where you can taste your heart out. Locally owned uva wine bar offers more than 40 glasses and more than 150 bottles, as well as small plates, all set in a stylish atmosphere. FOX21's Lauren McDonald visited ahead of their grand opening next week.

uva wine bar is located at 1268 Interquest Parkway, Suite 160. Visit their website for more information.