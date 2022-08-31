COLORADO SPRINGS- Crafty sandwich pockets, pizza and drinks packed with flavor, a new hot spot in town is sure to have your mouth watering.

Bunzy’s and Booze is a local restaurant in Colorado Springs known for their stone pizzas, stuffed sandwiches, also known as a ‘Bunzy,’ along with great cocktails.

Owner, Nicole Martinez said the concept was originally sold through a food truck, but in March of 2022 they wanted to expand into a brick and mortar.

Known for their tasty bunzy’s, with fillings like; green chile, philly cheesesteak, cheeseburger and vegan options. The restaurant also serves stone baked pizzas, with a combination of toppings, and a ‘build-your-own’ option. There is also dessert offered, with homemade cookies for a sweet treat after your meal.

There are several options for house cocktails, which include; old fashioned variants, margaritas, local crafts and spirits. Happy hour is everyday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and also keep an eye out for their live music and open mic nights during the week.

To visit Bunzy’s and Booze, or to order to-go, visit their website.