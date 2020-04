Looking to add some spice to your weekend? The Bar at Almagre has you covered. FOX21’s Lauren McDonald got a taste of their Weekend Essentials kit.

The Weekend Essentials package includes a cheese + charcuterie board to serve two, fresh bread, chocolate from Bonbon Bombardier, your choice of a cocktail to serve two or bottle of red or white wine, a 12-oz bag of coffee from Hold Fast Coffee Co., and four fresh pastries from Snowberry Bakehouse. Tap here for more information and to order.