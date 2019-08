On August 10, you're invited to travel back in time to celebrate America's pastime. Vintage baseball is back, and FOX21's Lauren McDonald went to Manitou Springs for a preview of a game you won't want to miss.

The Manitou Springs Heritage Center Springers take on the CaƱon City Interoceans at 11 a.m. August 10 at Roger Maestas Field at 60 Beckers Lane. Tap here for more information.