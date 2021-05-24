2021 Colorado Springs Heart Challenge: Free fitness classes offered Wednesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Monday kicks off the 2021 Colorado Springs Heart Challenge, where people are encouraged to get active and help the American Heart Association by raising awareness and donations.

Several fitness studios across Colorado Springs are taking part in this week’s Heart Challenge by offering free classes on Wednesday as part of a Heart Healthy event.

A full list of fitness studios taking part in Wednesday’s event can be found below, and those interested in taking a free class must sign up with the fitness studio prior to Wednesday.

There are limited spots available for each class, so call or sign up online as soon as you can. Studios will also be taking donations on behalf of the American Heart Association this week.