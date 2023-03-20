(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The iconic “Little Black Dress” has always been a wardrobe staple, but for the last week, it’s been doing double duty and serving as the center of an awareness campaign about poverty.

Founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London, the Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) is a week-long awareness and fundraising campaign that harnesses the power of social media to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources.

Advocates wear one black dress (or outfit) for five consecutive days, in an effort to spark conversations and awareness around poverty and related issues.

In Colorado Springs, the local Junior League chapter has elected to focus on supporting youth and young adults aging out of the foster care system. Money raised will go toward helping these individuals transition to adulthood and self-sufficiency.

League Members, Rita Mays and Leah Behr, shared with FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke on Monday, March 20 about why this cause is important to their organization.

The LBDI wraps up with a gala, which is taking place this Wednesday, March 22 at the Creekside Event Center.