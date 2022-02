COLORADO SPRINGS -- Last week, Colorado Springs School District D11 Board of Education Director Reverand Al Loma issued a written apology, which was relayed to the board by president Dr. Parth Melpakam.

The apology followed questionable behavior online, in which Loma posted anti-vaccine memes on his personal, albeit public, Facebook and Instagram pages. Some posts suggested that microchip implantation is a risk for those who choose to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.