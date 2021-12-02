Learn more about this year’s Chasing Santa 5k and Cycling Santa 15 mile

COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’re looking for a fun family event, the Chasing and Cycling Santa Race is here to help!

The popular and holiday-themed event is happening this Saturday. The bike ride is set to begin at 9 a.m. and the 5k run (or walk) starts at 10 a.m.

Everything kicks off at Legacy Loop Plaza and participants will receive a Santa suit, complete with the hat, belt, and beard!

There will also be waffles and hot cocoa at Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort.

This year’s event also benefits Christmas Unlimited; participants are asked to bring a new and unwrapped toy to donate.

For more information or to register now, click here.

