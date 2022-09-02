COLORADO SPRINGS — Labor Day Lift Off is officially underway in Memorial Park for Labor Day weekend, and FOX21’s Chief Meteorologist Matt Meister, got a preview of the fun on Friday morning.

Kelli Cook, Pilot of the “Bairly Awake,” took Matt into the air to see the vistas of Colorado Springs. “You get to fly in the shadow of Pikes Peak and the beautiful front range mountains, and share the skies with all my friends. I’m all about the views,” said Cook.

Labor Day Lift Off is happening through Monday, Sept. 5 in Memorial Park, and for more information about the event, you can visit their website.