(COLORADO SPRINGS) — For decades, one holiday classic reminds us of what happens every time a bell rings and this year you can see the classic come to life- radio-style!

Colorado College Fine Arts Center’s It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play’ is now playing through December 23.

Based on the classic film It’s a Wonderful Life, this classic comes to stage at as a 1940s radio broadcast.

The cast say it’s perfect for anyone of any age as it shares the story of George Bailey and his eventful Christmas Eve night.

They said it’s sure to keep the audience entertained from foley artistry, elaborate set, and catchy jingles to cheer along to.

See the story come to life Wednesday-Sundays at the Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. To buy your tickets visit their website.